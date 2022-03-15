In an Unusual Ear-piercing Ceremony in Tamil Nadu, a Statue Played the Role of Uncle

A sibling duo from Tamil Nadu got their ears pierced sitting on the lap of their uncle, as is the custom, except for the fact that the uncle was present in the form of a silicone statue. Pandidurai, son of Soundarapandi and Pasungili, a couple from Oddanchatram of Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district, lost his life in an accident two years ago. He was 21. Later, the ear-piercing ceremony of his elder sister’s daughter Tharika Sri and son Monesh Kumaran was held at Oddanchatram on March 13. As Pandidurai had passed, his elder sister decided to get his full-length silicone statue made and placed her children on the statue’s lap. Maternal uncle plays an important role in ear-piercing ceremony in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the silicone statue of Pandidurai arrived at the ceremony hall in a chariot drawn by horses.

Pandidurai’s family members said that it had been his dream to organise a grand ear-piercing ceremony for his niece and nephew with them seated on his lap. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could do that. In order to fulfill his wish, the family approached a sculptor in Bengaluru, telling him to make the statue as realistic as the original image of Pandidurai. It had cost Rs 5 lakh to make the silicone statue. The woman expressed happiness that the wish of her brother has been fulfilled and that her parents had experienced great peace of mind.

