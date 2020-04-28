BUZZ

1-MIN READ

In Andhra Pradesh, 'Yamraj' is Out on the Streets to Warn People to Stay Home

In Andhra Pradesh, 'Yamraj' is Out on the Streets to Warn People to Stay Home

The local administration of Rajam town of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has joined hands with scouts and students to spread the message of staying home.

Despite a lockdown in place to arrest the spread of highly infectious coronavirus, people have been defying the restrictions in several parts of the country. This has led the police to take innovative steps to deter people from going out.

From putting them in ambulances to holding them using modified iron rods, police have clicked on their creative streak. In a similar case, the local administration of Rajam town of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has joined hands with scouts and students to spread the message of staying home.

Through their awareness campaign, a student dressed as Yamraj, the God of Death, roams on the streets to remind people of the danger of virus, news agency ANI reported.

The 'Yamraj' also raised slogans urging residents to not venture out of home and take necessary precautions to avoid getting infected with the virus.

The awareness drive was launched after four people tested positive for the virus in the district.

This is not the first time police officials decided to go the 'Yamraj way' to spread awareness.

Earlier, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a cop had dressed up as Yamraj and had appealed people to stay indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

In India, over 29, 000 people have been tested positive for the virus, and the death toll has crossed over 900.

In Andhra Pradesh, over 1, 000 people have been infected with the virus and over 30 people have capitulated to the disease.

