In Australia, Freak Hailstorm In Spring Causes Heavy Damage

It is the spring season in Australia, and at this time, heavy rains are a normal phenomenon. But a few days ago, something shocking happened down under. Suddenly, a thunderstorm was followed by heavy rains. And just while it was raining, a heavy hail storm accompanied it, targeting the cars parked on the roads and causing heavy damage to them. Heavy rains were registered on the northeastern coast of Australia that is Queensland around October 19-20.

Spring in Australia… 🌨️ A large-scale multi-agency response is continuing in Coffs Harbour right now after a freak hail storm hit just before 3pm. 280+ calls for help so far and more expected as residents return home. Extensive damage reported across city @nbnnews @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/kPtfpBijQH— Olivia Grace-Curran (@livgracecurran) October 20, 2021

The most shocking thing was the size of these hails. They were so big that they looked like stones. According to reports, the size of some of the hails was measured up to 6 inches. The photos of these are going viral on social media. At some places, the snowstorm-like hailstorm was recorded. It is also being said that Australia has witnessed a hailstorm of this scale for the first time.

Shane Kennedy of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said that hails of more than six inches were falling at a speed of 100 km per hour. In many places, cars have been heavily damaged. The moment such big and speeding hail fell on the roofs and glasses of the cars, the cars’ bodies got crushed and their windshields were shattered.

According to a report in The Guardian, a spokesperson of the State Emergency Service said that it responded to more than 280 calls for assistance. Many people posted pictures related to dents in the car, hailstorms and broken glasses of the cars on social media. It is being said that before this, hail up to 5.5 inches was recorded in Australia. This was the first time that the size of hail reached up to 6 inches.

