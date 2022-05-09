In Australia, Mystery Metal Object Crashes Through Roof, Lands in Baby Bouncer

In a shocking incident reported from Australia’s Queensland, a metal item smashed through the roof and landed in a toddler’s baby bouncer. According to 7News, Temika Lawther and her husband Matt were left bewildered after a small piece of hard metal smashed into five-month-old Oceania’s infant mobility device.

Fortunately, their infant was not in the bouncer at the time of the incident. The young kid was in the kitchen, receiving her “first ever" taste of ice cream. Temika said that she shuddered to think what would happen if Oceania was in the bouncer when the object crash-landed in it.

Describing how the frightening incident unfolded, Temika said she heard a “loud bang" and then saw a “massive hole in the roof", before looking down and finding “all the tiles smashed”.

Since Temika posted her story, users on social media have been eager to speculate on the origin of the mysterious material. She added in a post that she and her partner had “absolutely" ruled out the possibility that it was a bullet.

Some have speculated that it could be ‘space trash,’ which is made up of obsolete rockets and satellites launched from Earth. However, experts feel it was more likely to have originated from a plane or helicopter.

Professor Jonty Horner of the University of Southern Queensland claims that it may not have been something astronomical but something more man-made. However, nobody has been able to say for sure what the metal object could be.

The couple is now wondering whether the insurance covers the damage so that they get their roof rebuilt at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.