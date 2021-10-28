In Australia, School Kid Struck by Lightning, Saved by his Rubber-sole Shoes

A 14-year-old boy from Queensland, Australia, was struck by lightning last Friday, but his shoes saved him.

Teenager Talyn Rose went all numb after he was thrown to the ground by the powerful electrical charge outside Robina State High School.

According to Daily Mail reports, Talyn was walking into his school when a sudden lightning bolt bounced off a nearby metal pole and hit him.

Talking to 7NEWS, Talyn’s mother Michelle Nimmo said that the doctors at the hospital told her that the thick rubber soles of the boy’s shoes saved his life by absorbing the majority of the current.

Michelle, further talking about the incident, recalled that a thunderstorm was brewing all morning when she dropped Talyn at school.

After the incident, Michelle received a phone call from the school staff informing her about the incident. She also mentioned that a father was present at the scene, who witnessed the incident and ran to Talyn’s aid and took him inside the school to safety.

According to the reports, by the time Michelle reached school, Talyn had begun to recover from the lightning bolt but was still admitted to the hospital to get his vitals checked.

After the boy gained consciousness, he described the incident to his mother and said that after the shock, he could hardly feel or hear anything for a whole minute.

Michelle further said that the doctors had never experienced anything like this before and her son was extremely lucky to be alive. The hospital staff had also affectionately given her son the name “lightning kid”.

Meanwhile, there were just temporary marks on Talyn’s shoulders and feet that would take three days at most to completely fade.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.