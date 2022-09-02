In Bihar, Rohtas Forest Dept Captures 12-foot-long Crocodile; Residents Relieved

Crocodiles entering residential areas during floods and torrential rain have become a common occurrence. Recently, a piece of viral news that has shocked but not surprised the netizens reveals a similar incident. A crocodile that was wreaking havoc in various parts of Bihar was finally captured by the Forest Department.

The crocodile was caught from Nasriganj’s Syed Bigha canal. The croc that weighed about 150kgs and was almost 12ft long, had entered the canal from a river. According to reports, the reptile had entered the canal through a barrage constructed in Indrapuri’s Son river of Rohtas district.

Further reports claim that the croc has been wading in the waters for a long time, moving from place to place. It was last spotted on August 22 in the town of Dehri. Since the news of a crocodile running amok was spread, the Forest Department as well as the Irrigation Department residents were given strict instructions not to wander anywhere near the Syed Bigha canal.

As per Amit Kumar, a member of the Forest Department, trapping the dangerous animal had become a tiresome task. It was seen in several canals, from Dehri to Sohna and Nasriganj. Earlier, the Forest Department had devised a plan to take the crocodile under captivity in Dehri. However, the plan served to be futile as the croc managed to tear open the nets and flee.

After an extensive search, the Rohtas Forest Department was able to ascertain its location and take it down by trapping the croc in a net. The viral video of the incident shows a crowd of people huddled near the trapped crocodile watching the gnarly reptile with awe and terror.

However, this is not the first time crocodiles have invaded residential areas. Recently, a video that scared many showed a crocodile creating panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after it made its way into a residential colony during heavy rain in the area. The croc was later caught and transferred to a lake.

