In Bizarre Censorship, Ads Showing Women Eating Pizza, Sandwich Banned in Iran

Have you ever thought that there can be a restriction on women being in the ads of pizza and drinks? Or an advertisement showing a man serving tea or coffee to a woman getting banned? According to the new Iranian TV censorship rules, women will not be allowed to be seen on TV eating pizza and sandwiches and no red coloured drink should be seen in their hands. Not just that, they should also not be seen wearing leather gloves.

Forget about male-female equality, in Iran, no man should be seen serving any woman tea or coffee in any scene related to the workplace. If any such thing is seen, the government can take action against the creators and directors. You will be shocked to know that this decision has been announced by the head of PR, Amir Hossein Shamshadi in the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). No woman should be seen drinking any red-coloured beverage on screen, say the new rules.

As per the report of Daily Mail, to ensure that the rules are strictly followed, any pictures or scenes that will show women and men in a domestic setting will first have to be cleared for broadcasting by IRIB. There will also be a ban on the scenes in an ad that show the relationship between men and women inside the house.

Reports say that the government officials have issued these guidelines to the broadcasters and film-makers after the latest audit. The Iranian streaming sites will do censorship to avoid any problem. IRIB has given the responsibility of license and monitoring of Irani home theatre and streaming platforms to a helping company named Satra.

