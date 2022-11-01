In Britain, Premature Baby Stops Breathing For 17 Minutes And Then...

Miracles happen and we get to see them in our daily lives too. The one we are going to talk about today is from England where the heart of a premature baby stopped beating for 17 minutes, with doctors losing hope.

Bethany Homer, the baby’s mother, told The Mirror that when her son was taken for an emergency caesarean after only 26 weeks and three days pregnant, the chances of his survival were not very high. She had a placental abortion. In this case, the placenta separates from the uterine wall before birth. This proves to be extremely hazardous to the child.

Top showsha video

The child’s weight at birth was only 750 grams and he stopped breathing for 17 minutes. He was given a blood transfusion to keep him alive. But scans showed that there was no damage to his brain and he was still alive. After staying in the hospital for 112 days, he finally returned home. The doctors said that they revived him after 17 minutes.

Bethany said, “I was given two options. Either he will die in my stomach or after birth. When the doctors told me he couldn’t breathe for 17 minutes, I couldn’t believe it.” Bethany’s pregnancy lasted only until 26 weeks.

But the real problem was that the baby had a hole in his heart and an open valve when he was born. The doctor will keep an eye on him until he matures. “He has a chronic lung disease, so he is still on oxygen at home,” Bethany explained.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here