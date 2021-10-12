In Canada's Alberta, Black Bear Breaks Window, Enters House, Scratches Walls

A black giant bear broke the window and entered the house in Fort McMurray, Canada. The wild giant could come out of the house only after the family put in the half-an-hour effort. Nobody in the family noticed the giant bear entering the house

According to reports, the Alberta-based Reddy family was preparing to go to their beds when they heard some weird sounds from the adjoining room. While they were trying to find the reason for the noise, they never imagined that a big black bear would be inside the house. The 600-pound bear was scratching the walls of the house when the family noticed it.

Speaking to CBC Edmonton Radioactive, one of the family members said, “The youngest child in the house heard the sound. He came to us and asked what we were doing? Why is the whole house scratched? We were unable to understand anything and then our eldest son came and told us that there was something in the hall.”

“When everyone went into the hall, a big black 600-pound bear was standing in front of us. We were panicked to witness the giant. He was snoring loudly. The bear had broken the articles in the room” he added.

The family took the help of the neighbours, placed barricades on all sides of the hall and kept the main door open for the bear to leave. The bear came out of the house after hard efforts of half an hour. The giant then roamed in the nearby areas.

Locals said that the entire area is full of such wild animals, adding that it wasn’t surprising to see the giant animal entering one of the houses.

The Alberta Fish and Wildlife authority is preparing to take action to prevent such incidents in future.

