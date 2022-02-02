In Canada's Churchill, Residents Leave Cars Unlocked To Save People From Polar Bears

In the Churchill town of Manitoba, Canada, residents often leave the doors of their cars unlocked. Shocked? People leave their doors open to aid neighbours to have a quick escape if they come face-to-face with a polar bear. Yes, that is correct. So don’t be surprised if you see even cars with their doors open while hanging out in Churchill.

The city has the largest number of polar bears in the world, making it the Polar Bear Capital of the world. Polar bears, although innocent-looking, are dreaded creatures known to attack and kill humans. Everyone leaves their cars open so that people can save themselves from the creatures.

“For the majority of the people who live in Churchill, it’s a huge part of daily life," said Geoff York, the senior director of conservation for Polar Bears International, “It’s a part of the community fabric."

According to a CBC report, the town has developed certain strategies to minimise the conflicts between the residents and the bears. In the early 2000s, the open-air dump was closed, so that the polar bears wouldn’t find any food if they happened to saunter into town.

The government of Manitoba helps provide a polar bear alert programme in Churchill, where conservation officers patrol on the lookout for the bears and respond to sightings by residents.

However, sometimes the bears escape detection since their furs are so white. Geoff explains, “Their fur is not entirely white, he explained. It is translucent, and can pick up the colours of whatever is around the bear."

“They can blend in with the topography," CBC quoted Geoff as saying.

