In Canadian Gold Field, Miners Stumble Upon Mummified Baby Woolly Mammoth

Thousands of years ago, they walked the surface of the earth in an ecosystem that was very different from what we see around now. They were the ancestors of the modern-day elephant and have been named, apt to their gigantic size, mammoths.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths, who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago. And now, recently, gold miners looking for gold in the permafrost of Canada’s Klondike have struck more than gold. They have stumbled upon a mummified baby woollen mammoth, which experts are saying, is the most complete one found in North America.

According to a news release from the Yukon government, miners working in the Klondike gold fields discovered the frozen newborn woolly mammoth on Tuesday in Trondk Hwchin traditional area. The name Nun Cho ga, which translates as “huge baby animal” in the Hän language, was given to the mammoth calf by elders from the Trondk Hwchin First Nations community, which has lived along the Yukon River for thousands of years.

Roberta Joseph, the Chief of Tr’ondk Hwch’in, described the discovery as an “amazing recovery for our First Nation” in the press release.

“We are eager to work with the Yukon government to determine the best method to proceed with these remains while respecting our customs, laws, and culture. We appreciate the Elders’ guidance thus far, as well as the name they gave the creature,” Joseph said.

According to the press release, the newborn was female and most likely perished around 30,000 years ago during the ice period. Nun Cho Ga is the first nearly complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth discovered in North America, although a fragmentary mammoth calf was discovered there in 1948.

However, in Nun cho ga’s case, the body of this creature was frozen in the permafrost, due to which it did not rot, nor was completely transformed into a skeleton. As an adult, she could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder, scientists believe.

