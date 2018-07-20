English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Cartoons: Unfolding Of War And Peace Between Rahul And Modi Over No-confidence Vote
News18’s in-house cartoonist, Mir Suhail, has a few witty takes on the happenings inside the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.
It was touted as a Rahul Gandhi versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi showdown from the very day when Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted TDP’s demand for a No-confidence motion. And so it was.
Not only did Rahul Gandhi offer a fiery speech, in which he attacked the Modi government’s “failures” over the last four years, the Congress president also gave the cameras a moment, which people will remember for years. After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to the Prime Minister and hugged him.
