In China, a 13-Storey Building For Pigs To Provide Biosecurity

Authorities in China are putting pigs in 13-storey hotels. Over 10,000 pigs are kept in seemingly luxurious conditions. The animals are being kept in a condominium-style complex equipped with security cameras and in-house veterinary services. These efforts are part of the state-of-the-art approach to provide biosecurity to pigs — the main source of meat in China. Through these efforts, the authorities are trying to shield pigs from viruses. African swine fever had wiped out half the nation’s pigs a few years ago.

The gigantic vertical farms where the pigs have been kept are nicknamed ‘hog hotels’. These are being built by various companies, including Muyuan Foods and New Hope Group.

According to experts, now China is learning from the world and copying the best practices from Europe and the US. in order to close its biosecurity gap.

In 2018, African swine fever wiped out roughly half the nation’s herd of more than 400 million pigs in a year. This also led to rocketing prices of meat and unprecedented imports from the US and other countries. The crisis also forced the Chinese government to turn to emergency sources of frozen meat to bring the prices in control after inflation surged to the highest in eight years.

The threat of the virus still persists. According to China’s farm ministry, as many as 11 incidents of African swine fever have been reported so far in 2021, which prompted the culling of over 2,000 pigs.

According to a Bloomberg report, US, Denmark and the Netherlands, which have domination in pig production in the world, are among the countries having the best biosecurity standards. They never reported a single African swine fever outbreak in recent years.

China is now adopting best practices used in these countries for biosecurity and building large-scale farms.

