In China, Pet Dog's Face Swells to Double the Size After Being Bitten By Snake

Humans and dogs share a very close bond. We have often heard stories of dogs putting their lives at risk to save their master. Similarly, the owner must take care of his pet’s health.

Recently, a man living in China was shocked to see the swollen face of his pet dog. The person could not understand the reason for what had happened to his dog.

This man lives in Anhui, a city in China. He shared a picture of his pet dog on Chinese social media, where his face was seen swollen. The man said, when he saw his pet Suebi, he was horrified to see his face. The dog was not even coming inside the house. He immediately panicked and took a picture of him and sent it to his vet, who confirmed that Suebi had been bitten by a venomous snake.

The owner further shared a video of his pet dog on Chinese social media Douyin. In the video, the dog’s face had become double the size of a human’s head. Suebi’s vet further confirmed that he was bitten by Pit Viper, a poisonous snake found in China. After this, the dog was immediately admitted and he was given anti-venom. Then the effect of the poison slowly descended, and his face became normal.

Suebi’s video was widely shared on social media. People said that the dog was lucky and appreciated his master, who got him treated in time. One user wrote about how much pain the poor dog must have suffered. At the same time, many prayed for his recovery soon.

Suebi’s owner again gave an update on his dog’s condition after three days and wrote that now the swelling of his face had reduced and he was getting normal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.