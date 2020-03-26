In Coronavirus Lockdown, Cruise Passengers in Australia Will be Quarantined with the Cutest Animals

As the Coronavirus pandemic has sent almost the entire world in a lockdown situation, nearly 800 cruise passengers in Australia will be quarantined on an island, home to hundred of the country's "cutest marsupials" — the quokkas.

The cruisers onboard Vasco Da Gama will be disembarked in the Rottnest island, off the west coast. The decision was made after Perth island blocked docking of any ship following the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

According to reports, the Australian cruisers will be ferried off in groups to the island, which is often a hotspot for tourists and home to the cheerful-looking quokkas, almost the size of domestic cats and herbivores. It's a nocturnal animal and considered to be an endangered species residing in south western Australia.

In the island, the quokkas have no predators and are often featured in selfies, which are taken by the tourists on the island for its clear blue sky and sandy beaches.

As per an ABC report, the 800 people will be housed in the existing and vacated accommodation, which includes a hostel, bungalows, cabins and dormitories.

The Western Australian officials have also stated that the island presently has sufficient staff to cater to the quarantined people. However, emergency service personnel would also be made available soon.

The passengers will be examined by medical staff time to time and triaged if needed. The island also has a small airstrip for helicopters, which will facilitate short medical evacuation flights to the nearby Perth hospitals.

Meanwhile, Australia has recorded more than 2,400 coronavirus cases and and on Wednesday it reported the ninth casualty in the pandemic outbreak.

