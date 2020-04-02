In Coronavirus Lockdown, Steve Irwin's Son Has Found the Best Isolation Buddy

Steve Irwin’s son shares selfie with isolation buddy

Robert Irwin, son of renowned zookeeper Steve Irwin, has shared an isolation selfie that has taken the internet by storm.

In a tweet, the 16-year-old Robert wrote, “My self isolation buddy”.

My self isolation buddy 😐 pic.twitter.com/Gu7H0ljF3U — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) March 31, 2020

In the selfie, one can see him pose with a tortoise named Igloo. The tweet, till now, has received around 86,000 retweets and over 835,000 likes.

As per the official website of the Australian zoo, Igloo is an Aldabra tortoise. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, the spices was one of the first to be protected to ensure its survival.

The post comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people to stay at homes and not leave until absolutely necessary. This has been done to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As of now, there have been over 4,800 cases of the disease in the country and 20 people have lost their lives due to it.

Bindi Irwin, Robert’s sister got married last month. She had made the headlines after she organised the same shortly before officials issued restrictions for events, which led to mass gatherings.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, she described her wedding story. She says it was a difficult decision to take, as the plans for the special day were much different.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she wrote.