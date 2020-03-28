BUZZ

1-MIN READ

In Coronavirus Lockdown, Turtles Arrive at Odisha’s Gahirmatha Beach and Rushikulya Rookery

Screenshot from video tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS / @susantananda3.

To prevent the possible intrusion of wildlife predators, forest officials have increased patrolling at both the beaches.

With the country being put under the 21-day lockdown period due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, people have been ensconced in their home. But, the lockdown has not deterred animals from venturing into an open area, and they seem to be taking advantage of the prevailing situation.

Recently, Odisha’s Gahirmatha Beach and Rushikulya Rookery, the most preferred nesting grounds of the Olive Ridley sea turtles, witnessed lakhs of them.

According to a news report published in The New Indian Express, around 3.7 lakh Olive Ridleys have laid eggs at Rushikulya Rookery till now, while 4.2 lakh Olive Ridleys have turned up at Gahirmatha Beach for laying eggs.

The report added that over 6 crore eggs will be laid this year.

The Hindu quoted Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Amlan Nayak, as saying that two trawlers, two speedboats and a country boat have been deployed to man the spots, thereby preventing fishing trawlers from plying along the coast.

Olive Ridley turtles are endangered species and nearly 50 per cent of the world population of these rare turtles come to Odisha’s coast for nesting every year, according to the Odisha Wildlife Organisation ( OWO).

In India, the COVID-19 has infected more than 800 people and claimed 19 lives.

