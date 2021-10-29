In Creepy Video, Girl Says, 'Doll is Haunted'; Her Mother Lets her Take it Home

In a spooky video posted on TikTok, a little girl claimed that the doll she bought was haunted. In the video, posted by her aunt, the girl, Avav, tells the viewers that the doll is haunted when asked to show it to the camera.

According to the Daily Star, after she said this, her aunt was heard asking her “Oh Lord, why would you just say that Ava?" in a terrified voice. However, it did not stop there. The girl then turned around and started begging her mom to let her take the doll ‘Susie’ with her since she always wanted a haunted doll in the house. The video has received over 1.7 million likes.

The video had a caption, saying that the family “cleansed the doll” before it was taken home.

Around 13,000 people have reacted to the video. One said: “I just know that doll told her to take it home with them."

Another one remarked, “I’m pretty sure this is how horror movies start."

“I would have left her and the doll at the store,” remarked the third guy.

The best comment, however, was this one: “I’ll come back for the Netflix documentary."

A few people were concerned about how unfazed the girl’s mother was upon hearing that her daughter wanted to take a possessed toy to their home.

“I love the unbothered ‘sure;”, said one of the viewers.

The incident comes on the heels of another news about Spooky Mary, a doll, which is possessed and the owner, who bought her, had to give it away, saying it was dangerous to keep the doll in their home.

