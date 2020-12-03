In Diljit Dosanjh Vs Kangana Ranaut Twitter War, Internet Has Discovered Their GOAT

The war of words between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has everyone hooked on to Twitter. The two celebrities have been launching counter-attacks at each other, one after the other. The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

Ranaut had deleted the tweet after the backlash, yet she has been widely called out for misinformation.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” Dosanjh tweeted as he shared a video of an elderly woman Mahinder Kaur speaking on the farmer stir.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JIAh Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeamBanda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

What followed was an ugly war of words and to every attack from Ranaut, Dosanjh had a counter attack in shudh Punjabi.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj SadeyJhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho.. https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

@KanganaTeam - Ek Aurat Ho Ke Dusri Aurat Nu 100rs Dehadi wali Kehna Kini Ku seyana Gal aa ?Oh V Bazurag Maa Nu..Es Gal Te aa .... Edar Odar Na bhajj..Avi Havaa Ch Teer maari jani an..Har vaar Tusi sahi hovo eh zaruri ni Hunda — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein... remember that ... https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

If you are clicking on tweets to reach that one tweet where it all started, chances are that you may be lost in an abyss. To keep it short, it looks like a show time for the people on Twitter who are ready to shoot their best memes.

As neither Kangana nor Diljit is ready to back down at the moment, Twitterati is having a good time watching the war of words, and looks like Dosanjh is emerging the winner in this Twitter shouting match. He is being called GOAT and people are even picking their favourite lines from his Punjabi tweets. Well, trust your regional language to speak your heart!

Here are some tweets where Twitterati are having their fan moments:

the only translation you need today. pic.twitter.com/Zl0989dwqc — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) December 3, 2020

Busy day for Punjabis. Diljit Dosanjh is fighting with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter and Dr. Harbhajan Singh is appointed as new chief of WHO. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 3, 2020

Diljit vs Kangana. pic.twitter.com/AKIMn6An5w — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2020

Diljit : you disrespected our mothers by calling them 100₹ womenKangana : Tu Karan Johar ki chaat lethe argument : pic.twitter.com/dYyxl5hrTr — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2020

Diljit supporters : isne Kangana ke liye meme banaya yeh uski taraf haiKangana supporters : isne Diljit ka mazaak udaya yeh uski taraf haiMeanwhile me and my homies : pic.twitter.com/cpian7zHGg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2020

Repeat after me @diljitdosanjh is the real G.O.A.T — (@HeerSaleti_) December 3, 2020

Diljit's bio on instagram and twitter is G.O.A.T and honestly where is the lie — Asmita Bakshi (@asmitabee) December 3, 2020

This is one Twitter fight that has everyone hooked in a long time.