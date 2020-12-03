News18 Logo

4-MIN READ

In Diljit Dosanjh Vs Kangana Ranaut Twitter War, Internet Has Discovered Their GOAT

The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The war of words between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has everyone hooked on to Twitter. The two celebrities have been launching counter-attacks at each other, one after the other. The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

ALSO READ: No, Kangana Ranaut, Shaheen Bagh 'Dadi' is Not in Viral Photo of Women Marching for Farmers' Protest

Ranaut had deleted the tweet after the backlash, yet she has been widely called out for misinformation.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” Dosanjh tweeted as he shared a video of an elderly woman Mahinder Kaur speaking on the farmer stir.

ALSO READ: ‘Kangana Never Visited My House’: 73-Year-old Protester Slams Actress for Spreading Fake News

What followed was an ugly war of words and to every attack from Ranaut, Dosanjh had a counter attack in shudh Punjabi.

If you are clicking on tweets to reach that one tweet where it all started, chances are that you may be lost in an abyss. To keep it short, it looks like a show time for the people on Twitter who are ready to shoot their best memes.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Calls Diljit Dosanjh 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu', Singer Hits Back in Twitter Feud

As neither Kangana nor Diljit is ready to back down at the moment, Twitterati is having a good time watching the war of words, and looks like Dosanjh is emerging the winner in this Twitter shouting match. He is being called GOAT and people are even picking their favourite lines from his Punjabi tweets. Well, trust your regional language to speak your heart!

Here are some tweets where Twitterati are having their fan moments:

This is one Twitter fight that has everyone hooked in a long time.


