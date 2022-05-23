In Dublin, a User Puts up Tent on Airbnb at Rs 5,355 Per Night, Deletes Later

Amid the skyrocketing prices in Dublin, a user came up with an advertisement on the property rental website Airbnb. The advertisement was for a tent available for two guests at a staggering Rs 5,355.64 a night. The price was further reduced to Rs 4,579.46. The tent also offered one bed and bath, most probably in the house set up behind. The tent was built on a backyard concrete slab.

Despite the user deleting the listing, his advertisement went viral. In the first instance, many thought that someone was cracking a joke because of skyrocketing property prices. These speculations were clarified when a housing activist emailed the user asking whether this advertisement was true.

The user responded that the advertisement was indeed true, adding that he had a comfortable couch in the living room as well if she preferred. However, nobody knows why the user deleted the listing has not been revealed yet. The same person has shared a lot of other advertisements in the past. He has 1,500 reviews for his advertisements.

Someone wrote that he was shocked after watching the advertisement while travelling to Europe from Australia. This person further added that actual accommodations in Dublin are expensive as compared to this tent. They also expressed anguish over a tent being classified as a private room in Dublin.

What will be the catalyst to fix this crisis ? If a ffffing tent on a concrete patio advertised as "Private room in Dublin" for €59 a night is a sad reflection on someone's moral compass Sad sad sad state of a country@RTE_PrimeTime Investigates ? — Damien McGettrick (@McGettrickDamo) May 19, 2022

Several people were also reminded of glamping (a form of camping involving more luxurious facilities and accommodation) vans after witnessing this advertisement. These vans were rented on Airbnb and clocked around 7,683.64 rupees a night.

authorities were informed that these vans were illegally rented. This led to a crackdown on them, and they were confiscated. The vans had a small bedroom, a power station for charging electronic devices, curtains installed for privacy and string lights. A vanity mirror and ear plus were also provided.

