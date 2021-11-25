In Ecuador, Police Arrest Groom From Wedding Venue; Internet Can't Stop Laughing

The wedding day is not just special but also the most crucial for both bride and groom. Now imagine a scenario wherein the police come and arrest the groom on the wedding day. Something similar happened in Ecuador where the police came and arrested the groom on the day of his wedding.

According to a report in the Mirror, when the bride saw her groom being taken away by the police, she even tried to get him freed. She ran behind the police car and also requested them to leave her husband.

Someone made a video of this incident and that has now gone viral on social media. People watching the video on the Internet are shocked to see the development reported from El Guabo, in Ecuador’s southernmost coastal province of El Oro. Police officials reached the wedding venue, while the rituals were underway.

They made the groom sit in their vehicle and went away from there. The bride could not contain herself, seeing her husband leave. She started running behind the vehicle in which he was being taken away.

She tried her best to get her husband released. However, the police did not listen to anyone. The reason the groom was arrested by the police is that he was yet to compensate another woman he was in a relationship with earlier. He did not give any financial help to the children he had with that woman. When the police received a complaint about it, they picked the groom from his wedding venue.

Social media users have given some funny reactions after watching the video. Some users also said that the police should not have taken the groom from the middle of the wedding ceremonies. Some users trolled the man because instead of paying the money, he was getting married again.

