In El Salvador, Mother Jailed For 50 Years For Killing Her Child

A mother’s love has no limits. She is like a living God to her child. A mother is a superhero, who understands and supports her child. In fact, during any difficult moment in our life, we remember our mother first. The position of the mother in the life of every person is beyond everyone.

However, Leslie, an El Salvador citizen, is now in prison on charges of killing her child. Leslie, while presenting her side in the court, said, “Child came out of the womb in the toilet and slipped into the pot. Due to the fall, the child suffered injuries and he died.”

The mother was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was accused of killing her child. The court refused to accept Leslie’s story and charged her with 50 years of punishment. As per the understanding of the court, the infant suffered six neck injuries and died.

Abortion in El Salvador is allowed under certain exceptional circumstances. In El Salvador, women can have an abortion on account of rape, a disorder in the infant, and danger to the life of the mother. But in the case of Leslie, none of the above exceptions were there. So she was charged with the crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.