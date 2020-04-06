In England Parks, Lambs Take Over Merry-Go-Round as Humans are in Lockdown

With humans forced largely to stay indoors due to Coronavirus lockdown, nature has been reclaiming its lost ground. A clearer sky, sounds of birds chirping around and animals roaming on roads are some of the glimpses of nature seemingly reclaiming its lost space.

There has been a deluge of videos and photos on social media showing animals having a free reign on the otherwise busy city roads across the globe.

A Facebook user named Debbie Ellis from Lancashire, England has shared an adorable video of lambs playing in a children’s park.

The video shows a pair of lambs having fun atop the roundabout while the others are roaming around the playground.

“On a lighter note the lambs are getting there once a day exercise in,” she wrote.

The video seems to have won hearts as several people have been sharing it.







A few days back there were reports of a nilgai (blue bull) walking free on roads outside a mall in Noida Sector-18, Uttar Pradesh, India.







India is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 4,067 cases of COVID-19 reported in India so far, with 109 deaths.