BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In England Parks, Lambs Take Over Merry-Go-Round as Humans are in Lockdown

Screengrab of video showing lambs in the park.

Screengrab of video showing lambs in the park.

There has been a deluge of videos and photos on social media showing animals having a free reign on the otherwise busy city roads across the globe.

Share this:

With humans forced largely to stay indoors due to Coronavirus lockdown, nature has been reclaiming its lost ground. A clearer sky, sounds of birds chirping around and animals roaming on roads are some of the glimpses of nature seemingly reclaiming its lost space.

There has been a deluge of videos and photos on social media showing animals having a free reign on the otherwise busy city roads across the globe.

A Facebook user named Debbie Ellis from Lancashire, England has shared an adorable video of lambs playing in a children’s park.

The video shows a pair of lambs having fun atop the roundabout while the others are roaming around the playground.

“On a lighter note the lambs are getting there once a day exercise in,” she wrote.

The video seems to have won hearts as several people have been sharing it.


A few days back there were reports of a nilgai (blue bull) walking free on roads outside a mall in Noida Sector-18, Uttar Pradesh, India.


India is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 4,067 cases of COVID-19 reported in India so far, with 109 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,247

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,276,732

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    265,956

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,529

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres