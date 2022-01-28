In Hilarious Video, Woman Explains Why Her Parents Rejected Her Boyfriend

In the age of social media, we see some video or the other going viral every single day. While some of the videos are shocking, others make you laugh and amuse you to no end. One such funny video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, is going very viral at the moment. In this video, a woman is seen narrating her ‘ordeal’ to her friends.

The video is captioned, “Who understands children better than parents? #JustForLaughs"

In the short clip, a group of women is seen sitting around a bonfire and having fun. One of the women is then seen telling the others, “Do you know why our family rejected my boyfriend despite us sharing all 36 major traits? Well, this is what they had to say: We don’t want a son-in-law who’s as dumb as our daughter." Upon hearing this, all his friends present there to start laughing. This video has more than 500 likes, and people are leaving funny comments on it.

People are laughing their heads off at this unexpected ‘twist’ in the video. One commented, “These are the kids who are studying online." Others are leaving LOL and ROFL emoticons on the tweet. The video has also been shared widely, with IPS Kabra’s tweet receiving 67 retweets. Kabra keeps sharing both funny and inspirational tweets on his account, and people enjoy his tweets thoroughly. Dipanshu Kabra was appointed the new DPR Commissioner by Chhattisgarh in 2021.

