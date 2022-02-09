In India's First Metaverse Wedding Reception, Bride's Late Father Welcomed Guests

In a first-of-its-kind event in India, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri on February 6 threw their wedding reception on the Metaverse, which is an online universe of interconnected 3D virtual worlds. The couple, Dinesh SP, a project associate at IIT Madras and Janaganandhini Ramasamy, a software engineer held their wedding in Sivalingapuram, a small tribal village in Tamil Nadu. It was followed by a wedding reception with Metaverse technology at 6.30 pm, bringing the ‘tradition with technology’. The event has been presided over by the avatar of the bride’s late father Ramasamy, who passed away during April 2021. Janaganandhini’s father appeared on screen and welcomed every guest avatars at the wedding reception joining in from different locations. Apparently, the relatives and friends went in through the link and conveyed their greetings to the bride and groom. Political leaders also appeared on screen to greet the newly-wed couple. The fact that such an event took place in a tribal village where there is no network, has taken everyone by surprise and delight.

Speaking to News18, Dinesh said, “We had planned to hold such an event for the first time in India. Implementing such idea in the countryside was a big challenge. Despite that, we organised this event to fulfill my wife’s wish. Bringing the original characters through NFT was our main focus. We held this for marketing strategy, and to make a difference on the same. As my father-in-law passed away during April last year, we felt that this would be an ideal way to bring him through Metaverse avatar to our wedding."

Watch the metaverse reception here:

Dinesh pointed that he has been a crypto and stock enthusiast. The idea of holding the wedding reception in Metaverse world is that blockchain is the principle behind the virtual world, he said.

