In Latest 'Wellness' Trend, People are Sunning Their Buttholes to Recharge Their Bodies

If you love the sun but think sunbathing is not enough, a fitness guru on Instagram may have just the answer for needs.

An Instagrammer called 'Ra of Earth' has gone viral for a video in which he shows the world a new way to soak up the sun - through the anus. The process is being called 'perenium sunning' or simply 'butthole sunning'.

The fitness instructor and influencer says that even 30 seconds of direct sunshine on the butthole can help energise humans a lot more than an entire day spent in the sun with pants on. He recently posted a video on his Instagram handle where three naked men can be seen approaching the sun at a mountainside location. The three men go on to lie down on the ground and lift up their legs before spreading them open in a V toward the sun.

The influencer has also posted step-by-step instructions for 'Sun worship exercise' enthusiasts as codified by chinese Taoist author and scholar Dr. Stephen T. Chang in his book "The Tao of Sexology: The Book of Infinite Wisdom".

According to the post, the rays of the sun have germicidal qualities that can neutralise germs in the nether regions.

The concept, though scientifically unverified, has been going viral on the internet with more and more instagramers taking to it. Another wellness and spiritual influencer on Instagram who goes by the name of 'Metaphysicalmeagan' also posed photos of herself warming her 'perenium' in the sun.

According to Meagan, perenium sunning is an ancient practice in Taois where the perenium is conmsidered the "Gateway of Life and Death". The practice allegedly prevent leakage of energy or 'Chi' from the orifice and also helps channelise the sun's chi into other organs of the body.

People out here butt-chugging sunlight. pic.twitter.com/o8rxNwyASA — Nice Nun (@sisterofonline) November 25, 2019

Needless to say, the phenomenon has been greatly ridiculed on social media.

People out here butt-chugging sunlight. pic.twitter.com/o8rxNwyASA — Nice Nun (@sisterofonline) November 25, 2019

A "full day of sunlight" is just asking for skin cancer. A person only needs 10-30 minutes exposure (clothes on short sleeved shirt) several times a week for adequate vitamin D production. Remember the sun is a giant nuclear reactor in the sky. — Matt Johnson ☭ (@chac65) November 26, 2019

Can someone please pass on to me the study showing that 30 seconds of butthole sunlight is equal to an entire day of non-butthole sunlight? Is this what my cat has been studying its entire life? — Cleazy_E (@e_cleazy) November 25, 2019

never thought I’d be able to use this meme i found so long ago pic.twitter.com/Ds4HUjxpV8 — lentejitx (@sandiacontajin) November 25, 2019

We may have reached the point where people troll us with this stuff. This has to be a joke, right? Right? "Perenium Sunning"? Right......... ? Anyone..... ? https://t.co/yFFpX0Jtrw — Jonathan Jarry (@crackedscience) November 26, 2019

Responding to the video posted by Ra, an Instagram user wrote, "...and we wonder why aliens don't visit us anymore".

