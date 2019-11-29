In Latest 'Wellness' Trend, People are Sunning Their Buttholes to Recharge Their Bodies
Instagrammers like 'Ra of Earth' and 'metaphysicalmeagan' have gone viral for showing the world a new way to soak up the sun - through the anus.
Perenium sunning is the latest 'wellness' fad to hit Instagram | Credit: Instagram
If you love the sun but think sunbathing is not enough, a fitness guru on Instagram may have just the answer for needs.
An Instagrammer called 'Ra of Earth' has gone viral for a video in which he shows the world a new way to soak up the sun - through the anus. The process is being called 'perenium sunning' or simply 'butthole sunning'.
The fitness instructor and influencer says that even 30 seconds of direct sunshine on the butthole can help energise humans a lot more than an entire day spent in the sun with pants on. He recently posted a video on his Instagram handle where three naked men can be seen approaching the sun at a mountainside location. The three men go on to lie down on the ground and lift up their legs before spreading them open in a V toward the sun.
The influencer has also posted step-by-step instructions for 'Sun worship exercise' enthusiasts as codified by chinese Taoist author and scholar Dr. Stephen T. Chang in his book "The Tao of Sexology: The Book of Infinite Wisdom".
According to the post, the rays of the sun have germicidal qualities that can neutralise germs in the nether regions.
The concept, though scientifically unverified, has been going viral on the internet with more and more instagramers taking to it. Another wellness and spiritual influencer on Instagram who goes by the name of 'Metaphysicalmeagan' also posed photos of herself warming her 'perenium' in the sun.
View this post on Instagram
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . The benefits of perineum sunning include: •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
According to Meagan, perenium sunning is an ancient practice in Taois where the perenium is conmsidered the "Gateway of Life and Death". The practice allegedly prevent leakage of energy or 'Chi' from the orifice and also helps channelise the sun's chi into other organs of the body.
People out here butt-chugging sunlight. pic.twitter.com/o8rxNwyASA— Nice Nun (@sisterofonline) November 25, 2019
Needless to say, the phenomenon has been greatly ridiculed on social media.
A "full day of sunlight" is just asking for skin cancer. A person only needs 10-30 minutes exposure (clothes on short sleeved shirt) several times a week for adequate vitamin D production. Remember the sun is a giant nuclear reactor in the sky.— Matt Johnson ☭ (@chac65) November 26, 2019
Can someone please pass on to me the study showing that 30 seconds of butthole sunlight is equal to an entire day of non-butthole sunlight? Is this what my cat has been studying its entire life?— Cleazy_E (@e_cleazy) November 25, 2019
never thought I’d be able to use this meme i found so long ago pic.twitter.com/Ds4HUjxpV8— lentejitx (@sandiacontajin) November 25, 2019
We may have reached the point where people troll us with this stuff. This has to be a joke, right? Right? "Perenium Sunning"? Right......... ? Anyone..... ? https://t.co/yFFpX0Jtrw— Jonathan Jarry (@crackedscience) November 26, 2019
Responding to the video posted by Ra, an Instagram user wrote, "...and we wonder why aliens don't visit us anymore".
