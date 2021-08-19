In Lhasa, at 12,139-feet High, McDonald's Opens Its Tallest Restaurant

Sometimes it’s not just the food but also the place and the surroundings where we eat that makes our mood better. And if you are someone who likes exploring places with a bit of adventure, McDonald’s has created a place where you enjoy your fast food surrounded by natural beauty and clouds. Located at a height of over 12 thousand feet, this is McDonald’s’ tallest restaurant in Tibet. The global fast-food chain has opened its outlet in Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, where the burgers and other items will be served at a height of 12,139 feet.

Until now, the tallest restaurant of McDonald’s was in Ben Nevis, Britain. It is built at a height of 4,379 feet, but now another McDonald, almost thrice its height, has opened in Tibet. To provide visitors with a different experience, the fast-food chain has hired 60 staff members. Since the opening of the restaurant, people have started coming to taste burgers. The place offers self-service and the option of mobile payment. The signature menu of McDonald and the happy meal with fries and burgers are available at the restaurant.

Needless to say, sitting at a height of 12 thousand feet from the ground will be an amazing experience. The beautiful hills and green jungles of Tibet are visible from here besides a few other world-famous heritage sites. The restaurant faces the Potala Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage. Dalai Lama used to live in the Palace in the seventh century. It is a symbol of Tibet’s Buddhism and several tourists come to this place regularly.

