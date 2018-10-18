English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Light of #MeTooIndia, NCW Announces Dedicated Email for Workplace Harassment Complaints
National Commision for Women offered some small respite today to victms of workplace sexual harassment, by setting up a dedicated email ID to receive complaints of sexual misconduct and abuse.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
As the storm around India's #MeToo movement continues to rage, the National Commision for Women offered some small respite today to victms of workplace sexual harassment, by setting up a dedicated email ID to receive complaints of sexual misconduct and abuse.
The statement by the NCW on its Twitter handle reads, "In light of the complaints received in the past few days from various women who have bravely come forward regarding #sexualharassmentatworkplace, a dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com has been created to receive such complaints." It also tags Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minister Maneka Gandhi and chairperson of the NCW, Rekha Sharma.
The tweet includes a press note, which states that this measure has come about as a result of the several formal complaints received by the organization from women who have come forward with their stories of assault and harassment at the hands of colleagues and seniors.
Stating that it has zero tolerance for any incidents of sexual misconduct, the note assures that all complaints made on the ID will be taken forward and dealt with by the appropriate authorities.
In light of the complaints received in the past few days from various women who have bravely come forward regarding #sexualharassmentatworkplace, a dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com has been created to receive such complaints. @MinistryWCD @Manekagandhibjp @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/ITlva6xCCm— NCW (@NCWIndia) October 18, 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
