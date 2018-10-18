In Light of #MeTooIndia, NCW Announces Dedicated Email for Workplace Harassment Complaints

In light of the complaints received in the past few days from various women who have bravely come forward regarding #sexualharassmentatworkplace, a dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com has been created to receive such complaints. @MinistryWCD @Manekagandhibjp @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/ITlva6xCCm — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 18, 2018

As the storm around India's #MeToo movement continues to rage, the National Commision for Women offered some small respite today to victms of workplace sexual harassment, by setting up a dedicated email ID to receive complaints of sexual misconduct and abuse.The statement by the NCW on its Twitter handle reads, "In light of the complaints received in the past few days from various women who have bravely come forward regarding #sexualharassmentatworkplace, a dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com has been created to receive such complaints." It also tags Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minister Maneka Gandhi and chairperson of the NCW, Rekha Sharma.The tweet includes a press note, which states that this measure has come about as a result of the several formal complaints received by the organization from women who have come forward with their stories of assault and harassment at the hands of colleagues and seniors.Stating that it has zero tolerance for any incidents of sexual misconduct, the note assures that all complaints made on the ID will be taken forward and dealt with by the appropriate authorities.