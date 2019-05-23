In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner



ARNAB JUST SAID SUNNY LEONE INSTEAD OF SUNNY DEOL

— Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری (@hussainhaidry) May 23, 2019



Arnab is so excited today he goofed up Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/SBDt1DEDoE



— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 23, 2019





Leading by How many votes ???? ;)

— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019



OMG Sunny Leone is leading from Gurdaspur pic.twitter.com/nZqg5ALzLl

— Ajay Singh Mehra (@idev_singh) May 23, 2019



Arnab expressing his excitement for

"sunny leone", the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. pic.twitter.com/bpPrluBjmS



— Jignesh (@jigneshinfo) May 23, 2019





Sunny Leone Leading in... pic.twitter.com/xUkJvBKuWB

— व्यंग्यकार Umashankar Singh (@umashankarsingh) May 23, 2019



This probably might be the highlight of today. Over excited Arnab Goswami calls Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone. Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/20tnqWL3qA

— Pooja Taparia (@poojataparia) May 23, 2019



What a sport !

— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 23, 2019



You are leading by 135 crore hearts of Indians



— Lagbhag ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) May 23, 2019





Hahhahahhahaaa

— Sneha Rajani (@SnehaRajani) May 23, 2019



Hahahahahaha this is real humour



— Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) May 23, 2019



By how many votes is she leading in India's general elections? Sunny Leone wants to know.Lok Sabha Elections 2019 saw hordes of Bollywood celebrities powering the biggest electoral exercise, not just by appearing on big posters and campaigning for their favourite parties but by actually contesting in the biggest race of democracy and in some cases, even leading the votes in their respective constituencies.One such Bollywood veteran to join the party happened to be angry Major from Border - Sunny Deol.Deol has donned the hat of a politician from BJP contesting from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab. The veteran is the third member of his family to join politics. The early numbers on big results day on Thursday indicated that Deol had a staggering lead over his Congress counterpart Sunil Jakhar.Sharing this information with the fellow Indian citizens on live television, Republic chief Arnab Goswami, in an assumedly high-pressure newsroom, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, during a news programme for counting election votes on his channel.Goswami's slip-up did not go unnoticed and soon the Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was the biggest trend during Lok Sabha Election Results on Indian Twitter.Amused by her cameo in the ongoing elections, Leone had a genuine question to ask.Soon after Goswami turned Sunny Deol into Sunny Leone, Goswami's goof-up video spread like wildfire on the Internet.While Sunny Deol was leading in Gurdaspur, others were in a state of shock.Netizens hailed Leone for having a sense of humour about the whole incident.