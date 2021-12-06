'In Love With the Greatest Gamer': Is Grimes' New Song a Diss Track About Elon Musk?

Canadian pop singer and music producer Grimes has dropped a new song, Player of Games, which seemingly shades her ex-partner, Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk. The 33-year old singer, who recently split from the billionaire, sings about being in love with the “greatest gamer.” According to NDTV, Musk was interested in creating video games long before he became a millionaire at the age of 27. As a result, netizens are speculating that the song is about him. If that is the case, Grimes believes that Musk may love the game and is the best gamer, but not much of a boyfriend or lover.

Grimes had announced the track on her Instagram a few days ago, but her fans were clueless about her plans to take a dig at her ex-boyfriend in the new single. Although Grimes had teased the song in July, months before they announced their split in September, the lyrics are highly suggestive of her relationship with Musk.

“I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.”

Following the breakup, Musk had told Page Six that the couple were “semi-separated” but still adored one other, saw each other frequently and was on fantastic terms. According to him, work was the primary reason the two had taken the decision.

This song’s metaphorical meaning could be that a woman is in love with an emotionally distant man who is more concerned with his ambition than with her. Musk and Grimes began dating in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii Musk, in May 2020. They remain cordial and co-parent the one-year-old together. The billionaire and producer were last spotted together at the Met Gala.

Shading his interest and association with space, Grimes sings, “Sail away, to the cold expanse of space. Even love couldn’t keep you in your place."

