In Malaysia, Cousin Brothers Gift Bride Something Nobody Imagined, And Then...

A newlywed couple in Malaysia received a unique gift that everyone burst out laughing. While it might be normal for Indian guests to carry an envelope with some money in it as a wedding gift, it wasn’t the case at this Malay wedding. We know you want to know the gift.

No, it wasn’t a TV set or a refrigerator but a gas cylinder, which came from the cousin brothers of the bride. The brothers wrapped the cylinder in a white package and brought it on their shoulder to the bride. All the relatives were seen enjoying the moment.

In India, where the pictures of this gift are going viral, people are saying that gifting such a costly thing in these times is a big thing. For the unversed, the prices of gas in India have increased a lot over the past year or so. Hence, getting a cylinder is not something people appear to be averse to.

Initially, many people thought that someone’s body was being brought, but when everyone started laughing people figured that it was something else. While this was an interesting gift, the couple received several other gifts too.

