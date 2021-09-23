In Malaysia, Monkey on the Run With Puppy, Leaves Him After 3 Days

The kidnapping of humans is not something unheard of, but a shocking case was reported in Malaysia some time ago when a monkey “kidnapped" a puppy and kept running with it for three days. It was after three days that people managed to free the puppy from the clutches of the monkey.

The incident occurred on September 16 when people spotted a puppy named Saru with a monkey on a tree. The monkey was seen holding the puppy close to its body. He then took it to the jungle where he was once again spotted sitting with Saru on a tree. And it’s not that people didn’t try to rescue Saru from the monkey.

The only reason they couldn’t was that the monkey reacted angrily every time someone tried to free the puppy from him. Not just that, he would run from one tree to another. Finally, three days later, people were somehow able to rescue Saru.

Locals said that the monkey held the puppy close to his chest and was not letting anyone touch him. And even though the monkey took the puppy in his mother’s absence, he didn’t cause any harm to Saru. It kept the puppy as a friend. People of the area in Malaysia said that the monkeys of this area are a part of a “thief gang". They steal stuff from people’s houses, and now they have started taking away people’s pets.

When the puppy was finally rescued after three days, it was already very exhausting. After the rescue, the puppy was reunited with his mother.

