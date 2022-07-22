In Martial Arts Class, Kid Struggles to Break Board, Cries And Then...

We all see videos that go viral on social media. But some videos touch our hearts and we can’t stop watching them. Sometimes big lessons are hidden in the smallest of instances. How the support of the right people makes impossible things possible for you is what the video is all about.

Whether you are young or old, support plays a big role in your self-confidence. In the video, during a martial arts class, a kid is seen trying to break a board with his foot. He is not able to do it properly, but none of his teammates there laughed at him. They, in fact, supported and cheered for him.

Still, he could not break it and at one point, he started crying. However, the attendees as well as his colleagues kept cheering him, saying that he could do everything. The very next moment, the child breaks the board into two pieces with a hard kick.

Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support You. pic.twitter.com/91SwFOBXst — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 20, 2022

This video has been shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on Twitter from his official account. It was shared two days ago and has received 138k views. The short clip has been liked by more than 7,000 people so far.

Commenting on this, one of the viewers wrote, “Thank you so much, sir for motivating us. In this modern time, nobody motivates others without any self-interest. But you are a genius sir because you want that other youths may be successful in their life.”

Another one wrote, “Everyone needs support and a little support boosts a person’s morale a lot.”

