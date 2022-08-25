In Mexico, 3-Year Old, Declared Dead, Comes Back To Life in Coffin; Later Dies

After being incorrectly assumed dead the first time, a 3-year-old daughter woke up during her burial before being formally proclaimed dead once again. The Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital in Mexico is being accused of carelessness by the family of 3-year-old Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza after it is claimed that the hospital prematurely declared the toddler dead.

According to a report in The Mirror, on August 17, the young girl’s mother, Mary Jane Mendoza, took her to see a paediatrician in the family’s hometown of Villa de Ramos because she was having stomach aches, vomiting, and fever. The doctor escalated the situation and suggested that the youngster be sent to a hospital in the San Luis Potos state of central Mexico to receive dehydration treatment. Her tiny body was wrapped in a chilly cloth by medical professionals at Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital, who also put a pulse oximeter on one of her fingers to monitor her oxygen saturation levels.

Top Showsha Video

Camila was discharged from the hospital with a prescription for paracetamol, which reduces fever and pain, but her condition worsened during the day. A new physician treated her and advised her mother to give her fruits and water in addition to prescribing a different prescription.

The toddler kept vomiting despite the drugs and instructions from the doctors. Between 9 and 10 p.m., Camila was readmitted to Salinas, where medical professionals laboured to treat the young patient.

Strangely, Mendoza was then sequestered in a separate, closed space away from her sick daughter. She managed to escape, but she was still unable to enter the room where her daughter was being held. Camila was later declared dead from dehydration.

Mendoza spotted the coffin’s glass window fogging up during the funeral viewing that was held for her beloved daughter the following day. The grieving mother was advised not to open the coffin by other mourners, who assumed she was having hallucinations. When Camila’s paternal grandma reportedly saw her eyes moving and then realised she had a pulse, she was in for a shock.

Camila was taken back to the Salinas hospital by ambulance, where she was proclaimed dead once more due to cerebral oedema after numerous futile attempts to resuscitate her.

“I truly want justice to be done, that’s all. I don’t hold anything against the physicians who took such drastic steps,” the distraught mother stated. “I just ask that the directors, nurses, and medical staff be replaced to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Jose Luis Ruiz, the San Luis Potosi State Attorney General, is looking into the tragic matter and has confirmed that an autopsy is in progress.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here