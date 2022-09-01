In MP, Baby Born With Horn-Like Structure Instead of Legs; Doctors in Disbelief

Nature is indeed quite mysterious. Sometimes we encounter certain miracles that don’t have a rational explanation. Netflix’s web series Sweet Tooth captured the wonder of Nature with the portrayal of a hybrid kid, having horns and animal-like features. However, recently a similar incident of a deformed baby reminds us that such incidents can occur in real life as well.

The miracle baby was born on August 26 in India’s Shivpur district of Madhya Pradesh at the Manipura Primary Health Centre. What baffled the doctors and the mother of the child was that the baby was born without any legs. Instead, he had a horn-like structure that protruded from below his torso.

According to The Mirror, the baby was underdeveloped and weighed only 2.31 lbs or 1 kilo and 400 gms. The newborn has been admitted to the Shivpuri District Hospital where he is currently kept under supervision in the Special Newborn Care Unit. The Mirror reports that even with the strange deformity, the infant is in a stable condition.

The news of the mysterious baby born with horns instead of legs spread like wildfire, grabbing the attention of the media and netizens in no time. It has been reported that doctors are currently investigating the reason behind such a deformity. It is still unclear whether the baby suffers from any adverse health issues.

This is not the first time doctors have witnessed a miracle baby. Earlier, an infant born in India’s Uttar Pradesh with four arms and legs took the world by disbelief, puzzling everyone. The infant was regarded as a “miracle of Nature.” Pictures of the kid became a viral sensation in no time as some claimed him to be a reincarnated version of the Almighty himself.

Medical experts have opined that sometimes when the baby fails to get the required nutrition in the mother’s womb, they are born with a deformity. In such rare cases, the kid dies at an early age.

