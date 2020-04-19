In New York, Couples Can Get Married Over 'Zoom' Calls And It's Legal

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus making social distancing the need of the hour, marriages around the globe have come to a massive halt.

However, many couples have still managed to carry out their wedding ceremonies over video calls, keeping in mind the need to socially distance one another, to contain the spread of the virus.

Amid such a situation, the New York government has come up with a one of its kind solution to balance the importance of both marriages and social distancing at the time of a pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday said, "There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” said during his Saturday briefing adding, “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”





NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

It's no surprise that the video calling platform Zoom has gained sharp popularity during this entire lockdown period with meetings, online classes and exchanging vows-- everything being conducted on the platform.

This new step by the government only takes it to another level up, by providing some relief to all those couples whose marriage plans have been stranded due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, New York's daily toll of coronavirus deaths has hit its lowest in two weeks, according to reports. Nearly 13,000 New York citizens have died in one of US worst-hit areas, since it reported its first coronavirus case on March 1.