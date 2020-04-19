BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In New York, Couples Can Get Married Over 'Zoom' Calls And It's Legal

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Zoom has gained sharp popularity during this entire lockdown period with meetings, online classes and exchanging vows-- everything being conducted there.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Share this:

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus making social distancing the need of the hour, marriages around the globe have come to a massive halt.

However, many couples have still managed to carry out their wedding ceremonies over video calls, keeping in mind the need to socially distance one another, to contain the spread of the virus.

Amid such a situation, the New York government has come up with a one of its kind solution to balance the importance of both marriages and social distancing at the time of a pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday said, "There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” said during his Saturday briefing adding, “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”


It's no surprise that the video calling platform Zoom has gained sharp popularity during this entire lockdown period with meetings, online classes and exchanging vows-- everything being conducted on the platform.

This new step by the government only takes it to another level up, by providing some relief to all those couples whose marriage plans have been stranded due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, New York's daily toll of coronavirus deaths has hit its lowest in two weeks, according to reports. Nearly 13,000 New York citizens have died in one of US worst-hit areas, since it reported its first coronavirus case on March 1.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres