In Packed Stadium, Man Pulls Proposal Prank on Girlfriend; She Slaps Him

Marriage proposals are a combination of love and happiness but there are chances that they can be turned down or may not exactly go as per the plan. Rejection is a little more embarrassing when it is a public proposal. A man who got down on one knee to propose to his fiancée recently was slapped by her. This happened during a major league basketball game between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the United States of America. An Instagram reel of the proposal was shared by the Canadian Party Life.

In the reel, a man can be seen hugging his partner on the steps of a stand at Roger Centre. After sharing a kiss and a few words, the guy got down on his knees to propose to her for marriage. His girlfriend was surprised at this sudden gesture and covered her mouth in shock. The cameraman behind the pair was ready to capture this moment. However, in a shocking turn of events, this man pulled out a big ring box from his jeans pocket and produced a gummy ring. Enraged, the woman slapped him and walked away. Fans in the stadium watched this entire event unfold in disbelief. Canadian Party Life captioned this reel, “Who’s in the wrong?”

