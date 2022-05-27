In Philippines, Man Names His Son After Anime Character

Some animated characters, TV characters and superheroes are so loved by people around the world that their fandom is passed down to generations. Some great examples of these characters and superheroes are Spider-man, Batman, Mowgli, and Tom and Jerry. But just because you love a character too much, would you name your kid after them? A man in the Philippines did just that.

Jamesey Bolivar Maribojo, a 29-year-old single parent, named his son after the anime character Naruto and now the kid is teased wherever he goes.

Jamesey Bolivar lives in Davao City of Philippines. He loved the Japanese teenage anime character Naruto Uzumaki so much that he decided to name his son Naruto Uzumaki Namikaze as soon as his girlfriend got pregnant.

His girlfriend also agreed to the name, but Bolivar crossed all limits when he decided that the child will also have Naruto’s family title. Now the child’s birth certificate has his name mentioned as “Naruto Uzumaki Namikaze Patik Maribojo”.

While talking to Brigada PH, Jamesey revealed that he wasn’t content with naming his son only Naruto and wanted to include his family titles to the first name of the child. He also said, “In the plot of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto did not have a family to grow up with and I am a single father who took care of my baby 24/7.” Naruto was born on June 13, 2020, and Jamesey has not changed his mind about naming the kid otherwise ever since.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.