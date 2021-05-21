buzz

In Photos: Chorus of Red-eyed Cicadas are Digging Their Way Out after Spending 17 Years Underground in US

Image Credits: Reuters

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X or Brood 10, are beginning to crawl their way above ground in parts of eastern US.

Cicadas make holes to come out of the ground, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. Image Credits: Reuters
An adult cicada emerges out of its shell. Image Credits: Reuters
A cicada from Brood X clings to a tree after emerging from 17 years underground to join the trillions of cicadas that will surface in eastern states in the coming weeks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Image Credits: Reuters
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall. Image Credits: Reuters
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower. Image Credits: Reuters
Entomologist Michael Raupp looks at a cicada nymph shell on a tree at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, U.S. Image Credits: Reuters
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years. Image Credits: Reuters

Tags
first published:May 21, 2021, 20:00 IST