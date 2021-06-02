In Photos: Hyderabad Residents Left in Awe after Unique 'Sun Halo' Seen in City

The sun halo is an unusual optical solar spectacle. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nSun halo happens when the sun&#8217;s rays get refracted/deflected. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nSun halo is also known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nBengaluru also witnessed the phenomenon last month. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nSeveral people took to social media to share images of the phenomenon. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nTwitter was filled with breathtaking images of the sun halo. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nThis was the second time within a month that a sun halo was visible from India. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty\nRead all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here