In Photos: Hyderabad Residents Left in Awe after Unique 'Sun Halo' Seen in City

Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty

Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty

A similar phenomenon was witnessed by Bengaluru residents last month.

The sun halo is an unusual optical solar spectacle. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
Sun halo happens when the sun’s rays get refracted/deflected. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
Sun halo is also known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
Bengaluru also witnessed the phenomenon last month. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
Several people took to social media to share images of the phenomenon. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
Twitter was filled with breathtaking images of the sun halo. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty
This was the second time within a month that a sun halo was visible from India. Image Credits: Srini Allamsetty

first published:June 02, 2021, 16:14 IST