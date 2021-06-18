CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»In Photos: Mumbai Doctor Recounts Harrowing Days amid Coronavirus Second Wave
1-MIN READ

In Photos: Mumbai Doctor Recounts Harrowing Days amid Coronavirus Second Wave

Mumbai doctor. (Credit: AP)

Mumbai doctor. (Credit: AP)

Dr. Kedar Toraskar from Mumbai hasn’t been able to sleep much over the last few months.

Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, center, operates on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. The recent coronavirus surge in India affected young people on a scale his team of critical care doctors hadn’t previously seen. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, center, sits down for a quick lunch in the doctors room at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, center, operates on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. The recent coronavirus surge in India affected young people on a scale his team of critical care doctors hadn’t previously seen. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Details of various patients are displayed on a screen as Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, behind operates on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
RELATED NEWS
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, center, gets ready to operate on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, center, checks the reports of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward he oversees at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
The team of Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, make preparations to operate on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, right, and his team make preparations to operate on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, speaks on the phone with a family member of a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Dr. Kedar Toraskar, head of critical care, right, and his team make preparations to operate on a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 18, 2021, 15:32 IST