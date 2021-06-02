buzz

In Pics: Sri Lanka Cleans up Debris Washed Ashore Following Container Ship Fire

Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire.

Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire.

The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC2XON97D0FD
Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC2RON9XY9FL
A Sri Lankan navy member pulls a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC2RON9VHMSW
A Sri Lankan navy member looks on next to sacks with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC2RON9YE52B
Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC2RON9DBG7C
Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC25ON9WFQZL
A Sri Lankan navy member carries a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC28ON9HE9RO
Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC25ON9HABE8

first published:June 02, 2021, 15:43 IST