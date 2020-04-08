In Quarantine, 97 Year Old World War II Veteran Dances to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’

Some are learning to cook, some are rekindling their love for reading and plenty of others are trying to do something unique to get through the trying times of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, dancing is something that has caught on a little more over the recent weeks and it found its way to a former soldier of 97 years age who danced to 'Can't Stop the Feeling!'.

US Navy pilot Chuck Franzke, who is a World War II veteran, took up the challenge has received praise from non other than Justin Timberlake, the singer of the song he danced to.

Timberlake soon commented on the video, and was delighted with Franzk's efforts and positive attitude. Timberlake wrote: "This just made my day."



Timberlake also posted the video to his Instagram story, with the same caption.

He has been under home quarantine in Wisconsin and dressed in a navy blue shirt, loose jeans and cap, Franzke danced to the song on his porch.

This of course had social media elated and plenty commented as to how it had made their day brighter.