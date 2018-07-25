English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Rajasthan, Cow Urine is More Expensive than Milk
Milk isn't the best-selling product from a cow anymore - it's urine.
Dairy farmers have a new source of revenue now, one which is bringing in more money than selling dairy products do.
In Rajasthan, while milk sells somewhere between Rs 22- Rs 25 per litre, a litre of cow urine starts from Rs 30 and goes up as high as Rs 50!
According to an Economic Times report, farmers revenue streams have increased by 30% by simply selling this product.
The reason for this high revenue stream is because of the increased use by farmers for the purpose of pesticides. As cow urine is rich in nitrogen and a better alternative than chemical pesticides, it is mostly used in organic farming, which is being more commonly adapted now.
Before being part of every day lives of Indians, cow urine was a fairly unused product. But, that seems to be changing.
In India, where myths propel products, cow urine is said to even cure cancer. However, we asked several oncologists and they dispelled this belief! However, some people still believe in its healing properties, and also use it for a lot of medicinal purposes as well as for religious ceremonies.
In 2015, Rajasthan medical and health minister, Rajendra Rathore at the inauguration of a cow urine refinery had stated how, "There is a pressing need that we explore the scientific concepts behind traditional medical practices and undertake research for treatment of various diseases by combining them with the cow products."
Cow is basis of settling nomadic human civilization & a great animal to do research,everytime u vl find new thing in her. Sm yr ago gold particles vr found in gir cows urine.Wt science tends 2 prove today is written in shastras millenia's ago?Bt rotten cerebrums can't understand
