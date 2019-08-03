Take the pledge to vote

In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release

President Donald Trump, who had caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated recording artist, celebrated Mayers' release, tweeting, 'It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!'

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release
File image of Donald Trump / Reuters.
Loading...

Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other American suspects were temporarily freed from a Swedish jail and planning to head back to the U.S. on Friday as judges mull a verdict in the assault case against them.

The Stockholm District Court released the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as well as David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14 — when a verdict is expected in the case. They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.

The three suspects were seen hugging each other at the court after they learned they would be released as some of the public gathered inside the courthouse loudly cheered.

Mayers' mother, Renee Black, who was present throughout the court proceedings, was with her son when he was released. A private plane was waiting at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport to transport the suspects and Black back to the U.S. Friday evening, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Mayers shared an emotional post on Instagram after he was released, thanking his fans for their support during this "very difficult and humbling experience."

President Donald Trump, who had caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated recording artist, celebrated Mayers' release, tweeting, "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

Netizens, who are no strangers to Trump's occasional online meltdowns and his embarrassing typos, were in for a surprise.

However, not all were impressed.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heard an appeal from Trump in July but said he couldn't interfere in a legal case.

Robert O'Brien, a U.S. special presidential envoy sent to monitor the court proceedings, stressed that Washington was "grateful that I got to attend and observe the judicial process" in Sweden.

The case has also drawn the attention of celebrities, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber, and a social media campaign that was pressing for the rapper's release.

Mayers' release came after his three-day trial concluded Friday.

(With inputs from AP)

