In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release

Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other American suspects were temporarily freed from a Swedish jail and planning to head back to the U.S. on Friday as judges mull a verdict in the assault case against them.

The Stockholm District Court released the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as well as David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14 — when a verdict is expected in the case. They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.

The three suspects were seen hugging each other at the court after they learned they would be released as some of the public gathered inside the courthouse loudly cheered.

Mayers' mother, Renee Black, who was present throughout the court proceedings, was with her son when he was released. A private plane was waiting at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport to transport the suspects and Black back to the U.S. Friday evening, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Mayers shared an emotional post on Instagram after he was released, thanking his fans for their support during this "very difficult and humbling experience."

President Donald Trump, who had caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated recording artist, celebrated Mayers' release, tweeting, "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Netizens, who are no strangers to Trump's occasional online meltdowns and his embarrassing typos, were in for a surprise.

Nothing but a BOSS! Thank you President Trump🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍 — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) August 2, 2019

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼President Trump comes through again. ...He’s always looking out for his fellow Americans.👍🏼Best President ever!🇺🇸 — Righteous⚡Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 3, 2019

President Trump is the Best President Ever!!! pic.twitter.com/qoRx063geT — 🇺🇸 TRUMP USA🇺🇸 (@MADE__USA) August 3, 2019

The amount of retweets for this tweet is truly amazing.America loves when President Trump works for all Americans.And it appears this is the only tweet twitter did not suppress. — CC (@ChatByCC) August 3, 2019

When President Trump speaks, the world listens. Thank you, Mr President! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) August 2, 2019

However, not all were impressed.

Wish you were this passionate about releasing young children and babies from detention camps — lynda514 (@lynda514) August 3, 2019

It’s been a rocky Presidency... Get impeached ASAP! — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) August 2, 2019

Mister President you are chasing clout sir — Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) August 2, 2019

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heard an appeal from Trump in July but said he couldn't interfere in a legal case.

Robert O'Brien, a U.S. special presidential envoy sent to monitor the court proceedings, stressed that Washington was "grateful that I got to attend and observe the judicial process" in Sweden.

The case has also drawn the attention of celebrities, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber, and a social media campaign that was pressing for the rapper's release.

Mayers' release came after his three-day trial concluded Friday.

(With inputs from AP)

