In Russian Village, Hundreds of Dead Ravens Fall From Sky

In what’s nothing short of an apocalyptic scene, hundreds of dead ravens have fallen on earth in a Russian village. The “strange” phenomenon reportedly took place in Ust-Tarka village of Novosibirsk Oblast in south-western Siberia. Locals and experts are baffled as the bodies of black-feathered birds have littered the streets. The area is reporting “several hundred deaths per day” and the veterinary department officials have carried out tests to know the cause of mass bird deaths.

Sergei Kuzlaykin, the chief physician of the Ust-Tarka veterinary department, said that he has been working as a doctor since 1975 and this was the first time he was noticing any such thing. “I am shocked. We have sent some of the bodies to Novosibirsk to find out what happened. Other bodies have been collected and cremated by the department workers,” he told NSK.

Sergei suspects that ravens were poisoned and hence they are dying in large numbers now. He said that the type and quality of poison will be known only after the results of the study.

Ornithologist Alexei Yanovsky went a step further and suspected that ravens may have ingested pesticides. Several experts say that the current phenomenon will lead to the end of times. They have coined a new term, “aflockalypse", for it.

A huge number of birds flew over the area but have now disappeared. Local media have reported that the residents are frightened after seeing the dead birds falling from the sky. Several reports point out that the phenomenon has “caused anxiety among residents".

Earlier, in 2013, reports of dead pigeons falling from the sky, and acting like “zombies” in Russia had come to light as many referred to the time as “pigeon apocalypse.” At that time, some pigeons were also seen flying into the faces of passersby.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.