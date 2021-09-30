In Russia's Remote Settlement, Lonely Polar Bear Cub Looks for its Mum

A polar bear cub was recently spotted in a remote settlement of Russia after it lost its mother and turned up in the region. The photos of the lonely cub have gone viral on the internet and people are afraid that it might die without help. According to reports, the two-year-old polar bear cub showed up in the arctic settlement of Dikson, which has a population of around 676 people.

Many are claiming that its mother was allegedly killed by poachers, and there are chances that it was in a state of confusion and shock.

Director of Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Andrey Gorban said that to survive, the cub requires assistance.

The polar bear doesn’t know how to hunt or fend for itself until it is around three years old. They usually depend on their mothers for food. Gorban further stated that the cub might have not eaten for a few days and despite many attempts by locals, it has not moved.

Speaking to Siberian Times Gorban said, “It is very disturbing to see the bear cub like this. It looks well-groomed, very cute. If it doesn’t get any help, there are high risks that he will simply just die of hunger."

Among experts, there are many disagreements on whether the endangered bear should be taken into captivity or not.

However, Gorban believes that given the circumstances, the cub should be taken into captivity. Dr Nikita Ovsyanikov, on the contrary, says that the endangered bear should learn to fend for itself whilst it is young.

Dr Ovsyanikov further asked the residents not to feed the cub as it can survive independently.

She said that there was no need to take the cub to a zoo or a nature park, adding it has every chance to survive in its natural habitat.

Incidents like this one are not uncommon in Russia. In the past, polar bears have been sighted in the region. Residents mentioned that climate change led to an increase in winter weather, which resulted in more instances of endangered polar bears entering towns and villages.

