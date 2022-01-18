In Saudi Arabia, Researchers Find 4,500-Year-Old Highway Network Lined With Ancient Tombs

Archaeologists have discovered a 4,500-year-old highway network lined with well-preserved ancient tombs in Saudi Arabia. Over the last year, researchers from the University of Western Australia undertook a wide-ranging investigation that included helicopter aerial surveys, ground surveys and excavation, and satellite imagery.

According to findings published in the Holocene journal in December, the “funerary avenues" covering large distances in the northwestern Arabian counties of Al-‘Ula and Khaybar had gotten little scrutiny until recently.

Researcher Matthew Dalton told CNN, “The people who live in these areas have known about them for thousands of years." “But I think it wasn’t really known until we got satellite imagery just how widespread they are."

Dalton stated that the funeral avenues he saw from a helicopter ran for hundreds, “maybe even thousands of kilometers," and that the same pathways were frequently travelled by individuals going along today’s main roadways.

The researchers used radiocarbon dating to find that a concentrated group of samples dated back to between 2600 and 2000 BC, however, the tombs were reused until about 1,000 years ago.

“These tombs are 4,500 years old, and they’re still standing at their full height," researcher Melissa Kennedy told CNN. “So I think that’s what distinguishes Saudi Arabia from the rest of the area — the level of preservation is unbelievable."

The team has discovered roughly 18,000 tombs along the funerary avenues, with 80 of them being sampled or excavated for research. Kennedy believes that single individuals or small groups were buried in the tombs.

The team’s next step will be to do further radiocarbon dating and go back to the field before analysing their data. More discoveries are possible, with Dalton speculating that the paths may even extend into Yemen, given the presence of similar tombs in Yemen and northern Syria.

