In Scotland, 26-Year-Old Suffers Severe Burns As Vape Explodes In His Pocket

Cigarette smoking is injurious to health. Tobacco and nicotine in any form, in fact, are injurious to our health. Regular smokers ignore the warning signs printed on the packets of cigarettes. Some don’t like to smoke regular cigarettes and shift to e-cigarettes and vapes thinking that they would be harmless. However, e-cigarettes or vapes have proven to be as harmful as regular cigarettes as the nicotine content is almost equal to or sometimes even higher in e-cigarettes. But did you know that e-cigarettes can harm in other ways too? While consumption of vapes is harmful, a man suffered severe third-degree burns after his vape exploded in his pocket.

A barber from Ayrshire named Blayre Turnbull suffered brutal burns on his leg when his vape exploded in his pocket in a busy pub in Scotland. The 26-year-old was rushed to the Crosshouse Hospital after the accident occurred. The freak accident took place on Sunday, August 7, when he was out with his dad at the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kilmarnock.

Blayre had to ditch his trousers when they suddenly caught fire due to the explosion of the vape. The device exploded so badly that it scaled his leg’s muscles. According to the Daily Record, Blayre told Ayrshire Live that his vape “just burnt into flames” following which he received burns on his leg. He further explained that the burns were so severe that they scaled through his tendons.

The doctors had to use skin from the other thigh to use as a skin graft to treat his wounds. He even had blisters all over his fingers and palm except his middle finger. Blayre remembered to turn the device off before entering the venue. He believes that the battery exploded leading to the freak accident.

Blayre lives with his fiancé in Auchinleck and bought the vape from the online giant VPZ in September 2020 along with rechargeable batteries. The barber was transferred from Crosshouse Hospital to a specialist burn unit in Glasgow Royal Infirmary. The medics informed him that the vape burns were one of the most severe ones they had seen.

