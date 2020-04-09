BUZZ

1-MIN READ

In Search of Cheaper Bread Man Does 240-Mile Round Trip to London, Takes Home Hefty Fine

Photo: Getty images

Photo: Getty images

Eventually, the man was handed two notices by the police.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
At a time when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced nations to undergo a lockdown, a man in the United Kingdom was penalised for flouting restrictions after he drove 240 miles from Nottingham to London for the sole purpose of buying bread!

The man, who was travelling on Sunday to Nottingham on the northbound M1, was stopped by the Leicestershire Police. On inquiry, he disclosed his purpose: bread in London was 1 GBP cheaper (83 INR).

According to a BBC report, the man had also taken two of his children with him in the car.

The police took to Twitter to share the incident and say, "Just stopped a car doing 110mph on the M1 north. The purpose of the journey from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was £1 cheaper. He also had his 2 young children in the car! Reported to court."

Eventually, the man was handed two notices by the police. The first was for speeding and the second under the Health Protection Regulations 2020 that came with a hefty fine of nearly 60 GBP (5,700 INR).

The regulations came into force last month following the lockdown and gives special power to the police to penalise those flouting the restrictions.

Meanwhile, UK on Wednesday recorded its highest daily death toll, 938, bringing the number of total Covid-19 fatalities to 7,097.

